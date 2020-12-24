600 thawed doses of COVID-19 vaccine delivered to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport; hospital officials release statement

“Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport takes our role as stewards of the COVID-19 vaccine very seriously. At this time, our vaccine shipments remain unpredictable. On December 23, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport received an unexpected shipment of 600 doses which was distributed across multiple campuses to be used for healthcare workers. Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport received 250 doses of the 600 doses. Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport administered 125 vaccinations from this shipment and provided 125 to our medical school partner LSU Health Shreveport to ensure the full allotment is utilized. With this unexpected shipment, staff were operating under the impression that there were limited time constraints and prematurely extended the invitation to vaccinate healthcare workers, emergency response and law enforcement, medical students and clinical residents and 20-30 community members who were available during the limited time period. All 125 doses were used in an effort to not waste any vaccine. This was an unplanned circumstance and Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport acknowledges this was a deviation from the intended distribution process. We take full responsibility for any confusion this may have caused. Across the entire Ochsner Health organization, more than 10,000 doses have been administered according to the protocol and this was an isolated incident. It is our goal with each shipment to quickly and efficiently offer the vaccine to the tiered groups outlined by the CDC prior to making it available to the general public.”

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport