600 thawed doses of COVID-19 vaccine delivered to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport; hospital officials release statement

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport is clarifying what happened after 600 thawed out doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine were delivered to the health system and administered to some staff members, first responders, medical students, clinical resident, and community members.
The unexpected shipment of 600 doses was sent to the hospital Wednesday, Dec. 23. These doses were then distributed across multiple campuses for healthcare workers, Ochsner officials say.
Of these 600 doses, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport received 250. The hospital administered 125 of these doses and gave 125 to LSU Health Shreveport.
Ochsner officials say with this unexpected shipment, staff members operated under the impression that there was limited time to administer the vaccines and prematurely offered to vaccinate some healthcare workers, first responders, medical students, clinical residents, and about 20 to 30 members of the community who were available at that time. Hospital officials say the 125 doses were used in such a way as to not waste any.
Ochsner officials go on to say this was unplanned and was a “deviation from the intended distribution process.” The hospital takes full responsibility for the confusion.
Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport released a statement about the incident Thursday, Dec. 24. Read it below:
