Sunny, cool and dry Christmas Day

Quiet and dry weather continues into Christmas. It will feel like the holiday should with cool temperatures on the way. We will warm back over the weekend as we await our next best chances for rain coming in the first half of next week.
Santa will feel almost right at home as he makes his rounds in the ArkLaTex tonight. We’ll see clear skies and cold temperatures in the 30s. We’ll fall to around freezing by Christmas morning.
Christmas Day looks sunny and dry. Temperatures will remain chilly, but it won’t be as windy as Christmas Eve was. It will be a good day to wear that new Christmas sweater with afternoon temperatures only in the low to mid 50s.
Warmer weather builds in this weekend. We’ll be back in the mid 60s Saturday and could be pushing 70 by Sunday. Saturday will see lots of sunshine with just a few clouds coming in on Sunday.
A weak cold front settles into the area on Monday and could set off a few rain showers. Temperatures will only cool slightly back into the low 60s. The front will lift back north of ArkLaTex Tuesday allowing temperatures to warm into the mid 60s with only a stray shower or 2 possible.
Our next big weather maker comes in Tuesday night into Wednesday. A strong storm system and cold front will likely bring a period of widespread rain and embedded thunderstorms with it late Tuesday night and continuing through some of the day Wednesday. Right now the threat for severe weather is uncertain, but we’ll give you the First Alert if it starts looking like it will be a concern.
Following the rain Wednesday we’ll see another cool down back into the 50s as we get ready to close out 2020 and head into 2021.
Have a very Merry Christmas!
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.