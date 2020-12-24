Shreve Memorial Library’s new lighting systems save on energy

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In their own words — Shreve Memorial Library branches are shining a little brighter these days.
The library system was awarded a $500,000 Public Entity Energy Efficiency Program grant in December 2019 to upgrade both interior and exterior lighting at branches across the City of Shreveport.
Fast-forwarding a year later, the outdated lighting systems were replaced with energy-efficient LED lighting systems.
“We were happy when Shreve Memorial Library was awarded the $500,000 grant from the Public Service Commission,” stated John Tuggle, Shreve Memorial Library Executive Director, in a news release. “It was convenient to start our capital improvement program by modernizing the lighting systems in our full-time branches.”
The new lighting systems will see a reduction in energy consumption to 20 percent to 40 percent. According to SML, the replacements save an estimated $52,835 a year.
