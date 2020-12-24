Restaurants open this Christmas in Shreveport-Bossier City

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Looking for a place to eat on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day?
Below is a list of restaurants that will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
- 1800 Prime Steakhouse
- 2Johns
- Denny’s
- Flying Heart Brewery and Pub 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. / 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- IHOP
- Imperial Cathay 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.
- Oyster Bar & Grille 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m. / 4 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
- Saltgrass 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. / 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Waffle House
Below are the restaurants open only on Christmas Eve.
- BeauxJax Crafthouse 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Chimi V’s 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Cracker Barrel closes at 2 p.m.
- Daq’s Wings & Grill Shreveport 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Dilla’s closes at 3 p.m.
- Don Juanz Baja Beach Tacos 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Frank’s Pizza Napoletana 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Frozen Pirogue 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Giuseppe’s Pastacaffe 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Hickory Stick closes at 4 p.m.
- Lowder Baking Company 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Notini’s Italian Restaurant 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Parish Taceaux 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Sauvage 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Strawn’s Eat Shop Original closes at 3 p.m.
- Strawn’s Eat Shop Too closes at 3 p.m.
- Zuzal Coastal Cuisine 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
