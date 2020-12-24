5-month-old severely injured; father arrested

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police are working to learn more about severe injuries that put an infant in the hospital and his father behind bars.
Tyshun Washington, 32, faces one count of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.
Officers got the call to the 4900 block of Durham Place just before 4 p.m. regarding a severely injured infant.
When they got there, they learned that the 5-month-old had severe head trauma, and was immediately taken to a Shreveport hospital for treatment. According to authorities, the infant’s injuries are considered life-threatening.
Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department’s Violent Crimes and Youth Services division began an investigation. Following interviews with witnesses and family members, police determined it was the child’s biological father who was allegedly responsible for the injuries.
Washington was taken into custody and booked into the Shreveport City Jail.
The investigation is ongoing at this time. The infant remains in critical condition.
