KSLA Salutes: BAFB’s Operation Bright Holiday

“This program is unique to Barksdale in that the CDOC raises this money for the sole purpose of sending our first-term airmen home,” Shaw said. “The program is for first-term airmen. Typically enlisted ranks between airmen basic and senior airmen, so typically your college-aged airmen who this is likely their first Christmas alone who are lacking in their financial ability to go home. So it’s focused on single individuals who are living in the dorms who just want to go home and see mom and dad and their grandparents and other family members.”