“It’s scary,”: Health educator predicts grim start of 2021 as holiday travel increases

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - “We used to drive but we like to fly now, said Jeremiah Griffin, preparing to catch a flight to Florida. “Flying is pretty good.”
On Christmas Eve, Griffin and other travelers are trying to make it to their destination for Christmas morning.
AAA projects tens of millions will travel leading into the new year despite health professionals urging people to stay in place.
“We feel pretty safe, I mean, once you wash your hands for 20 seconds, wear a mask, it’s simple,” said Griffin.
The Transportation Security Administration said Wednesday’s tally of 1.19 million was the most since mid-March.
“It’s scary,” said Eric Griggs, M.D. “It’s frightening and it’s disappointing.”
Griggs predicts a grim start to the new year, “this is going to make for the next month to be worse than anything we’ve ever seen.”
He says the virus incubates for a number of days, so it takes time before it shows up as a positive case. Then he adds it takes another few weeks before positive COVID-19 cases impact hospitals.
“When you get overfilled with COVID-19 there’s no room for anything else like heart attacks, car accidents, routine visits, routine surgeries,” he said.
Griggs and other health experts warn holiday travel may increase one’s chances of getting and spreading the virus.
Travelers like Griffin say they understand pleas from doctors, “we’re going to be safe.”
“The virus is real, you know, we’re going to make sure everything is clean make sure everything is okay,” Griffin said.
Griggs says following safety mitigations can help slow the spread of the virus but says postponing trips is the best way to stop it.
“If we’ll just be patient we can have, I’ll celebrate Christmas in May. I’ll buy you a Christmas gift in May if we can get through this thing and we do what we do.”
