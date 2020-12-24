How local businesses are surviving the pandemic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Six in every 10 businesses shut down this year by the COVID-19 pandemic will never re-open, according to some of the latest research.
While the country loses hundreds of small businesses every day, there are still some companies who are surviving, or even thriving during this pandemic.
Some industries are much harder hit than others, like restaurants for example, which are reeling financially. For other businesses, it turns out there are certain steps owners and managers can take to help survive.
