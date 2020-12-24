Hospitalizations for Lufkin/Nacogdoches area above 15% for third straight day

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - With a reported hospitalization rate of 16.69 percent as of Thursday afternoon, “Area H” of the Deep East Texas Trauma Service Area is one day closer to possibly facing tight restrictions on business capacity.
This marks the third straight day of an elevated hospitalization rate. On Wednesday, a hospitalization rate of 18.7 percent was recorded. If the rate remains above 15 percent for another four straight days, some businesses will be required to reduce their capacity to no more than 50 percent. Restrictions will be lifted once the rate goes below 15 percent.
On Tuesday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported that the hospitalization rate for the Deep East Texas TSA is now at 17.8 percent. Yesterday, the TSA was still below the 15-percent threshold at 13.98 percent.
The most recent spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations ended the Deep East Texas TSA’s streak at four days below 15 percent.
Counties in the Deep East Texas Trauma Service Area include Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, and Tyler.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Sept. 17 that counties could reopen businesses to 75 percent capacity and allow the resumption of elective surgeries. Bars were also allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity. However, counties in Trauma Service Areas with over 15 percent COVID-19 hospitalizations for seven consecutive days would be excluded from that reopening.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.