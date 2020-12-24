GoFundMe created for family who lost home days before Christmas

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Jessica Green and her two children lost their home and everything inside when a fire broke out on Wednesday, Dec. 23, in the 200 block of Robinson Place. All three of them made it out safely.
Green’s 5-year-old son, Jason, who has autism and does not speak, was credited with saving his family.
The American Red Cross has already reached out to the family to help, and Green’s sister has created a GoFundMe account to further assist the family in getting back on their feet.
KSLA makes no representations or warranties of any kind about the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of any GoFundMe campaign. Any donations you make to such campaigns are strictly at your own risk. If you have any questions related to the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of a GoFundMe campaign, please contact GoFundMe directly or consult the GoFundMe Guarantee Policy.
RELATED STORY:
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.