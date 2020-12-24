Facebook post about child’s bike, backpack found in Bossier Parish woods shared more than 10k times

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A post that has been circulating social media is causing a bit of a stir just ahead of Christmas.
A man from Baton Rouge posted a couple of photos Wednesday, Dec. 23 showing a child’s bicycle and backpack reportedly found in the woods near Haughton and Fillmore in Bossier Parish. The backpack is embroidered with the initials SBN. The scene was reportedly discovered near Highway 80 and Highway 157.
The man who posted the photos to Facebook, Mark Prevot, says he was looking at a potential project site when he came across the abandoned bike and backpack. He says he found a school lunch in the backpack, as well as some plastic zip ties.
The post had been shared more than 10,000 times as of Thursday, Dec. 24.
“It made me nauseated to see because I fear foul play,” he said in the Facebook post.
KSLA News 12 reached out to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office about the discovery. A representative with the sheriff’s office says the scene was actually found Dec. 8 and that deputies are investigating. He says it’s “odd,” but nothing criminal has been discovered at this time.
This is a developing story. We will update it when we learn more. Anyone with information about the scene should contact BPSO at 318-965-2203.
