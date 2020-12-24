Experts say flu cases are on the decline

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - We are still in the middle of flu season while fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, less people are getting sick with the flu this season and experts believe we are on the decline.
The lower numbers are thanks in part to frequent hand-washing and social distancing, guidelines that also protect against the coronavirus.
“Things we’re doing for COVID are very effective for preventing flu. We’ve known that for along time, but it’s not been part of our culture,” said Dr. John Vanchiere, professor of Pediatrics and Infectious Diseases and principal investigator (PI) for Pfizer vaccine trial.
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Dr. Joseph Bocchini says it’s hard for the flu to infect as many people.
“They’re sort of outside the range for influenza. They’re all recuperating or isolated because of exposure,” said Dr. Bocchini.
Meanwhile, younger generations typically spread the flu, specifically in the classroom.
“For influenza, children are really important to the spread of the virus. Children have had less experience with influenza, they spread it more readily in the classroom,” said Dr. Bocchini.
According to the latest data released by the CDC, most of the U.S. is experiencing “minimal” flu activity. Except for Oklahoma, which is highlighted yellow for moderate.
From Dec. 6-12, the Louisiana Health Department reported that 1.3% of patient visits across the state were due to flu-like illnesses. That’s 1.6% below the national baseline.
For the 2019-2020 season, from Dec. 15-21, the health department reported 7.65% patient visits were due to flu-like illnesses. That’s 5.1% above the national baseline, but Dr. Bocchini says we can’t let our guard down just yet.
“The flu could come into our communities later this season. The season for flu is not over,” said Dr. Bocchini.
Through the second week of December, nearly 190 million flu vaccine doses have been distributed across the country. Dr. Vanchiere says he hopes to continue or even reduce the flu trend.
“We really want people to get the flu vaccine, not only to help with the flu but to reduce the impact on our hospitals,” said Dr. Vanchiere.
