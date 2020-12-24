Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office raises more than $2k for Salvation Army

By Rachael Thomas | December 24, 2020 at 10:59 AM CST - Updated December 24 at 10:59 AM

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Since 2015, the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office has raised more than $11,000 for the Salvation Army, including more than $2,000 in 2020.

Twenty deputies and staff members with BPSO once again dressed up in Santa hats and rang tiny red bells just ahead of Christmas to raise money for the Salvation Army. They stood in front of the Kroger on Airline in Bossier City on Dec. 18 and raised $2,278.91.

“To raise this kind of money requires tremendous support from a lot of people,” said Sheriff Julian Whittington. “From the person who gives change in their pocket, or one dollar, or those who give more, your generosity is so appreciated and is going to do some great things to help others.”

