Arkansas starts vaccinations at long-term care facilities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Vaccinations at long-term care facilities in Arkansas have started. More than 50,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine were allocated to those centers in the state.
Like elsewhere in the Mid-South, Arkansas pharmacies received their allocations of the Moderna vaccine this week, and some got to work quick, going into the long-term care facilities and vaccinating some of the community’s most vulnerable group.
“The virus for the last several months, what we know about it is that it disproportionately affects those who are older and have underlying health conditions, and those are exactly the people we care for in long term care,” Executive Director of the Arkansas Health Care Association Rachel Bunch said.
Some of the first vaccines to be administered in long-term care facilities in the Mid-South happened this week in Arkansas. After 51,000 doses came to the state this week, they were allocated to pharmacies to administer at long-term care facilities.
More clinics will be ramped up next week.
“We’ll have a lot more clinics going on then, but we already had some this week,” Bunch said.
Bunch said the state went above and beyond quickly getting vaccines to the facilities.
“What we do know is once the virus comes into those facilities, it’s so highly contagious and can spread very quickly to patients in those buildings,” Bunch said. “We’ve had many facilities struggle with very large outbreaks.”
Bunch said the holidays are usually a very busy time at long-term care facilities as families and the communities want to spread joy there. It’s very different this year, but she said the vaccines in arms at the centers are a welcome sight.
“While the news of the vaccine is the best Christmas gift we could’ve asked for, we’re so looking forward to getting back to some semblance of normal,” Bunch said.
A majority of residents and staff at Arkansas long-term care facilities will be vaccinated by the end of January.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.