Arkansas reports 3,204 new COVID-19 cases; active cases up 862

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas saw over 3,200 additional COVID-19 cases reported on Christmas Eve, as total active cases increased and the number of hospitalizations declined over Wednesday’s numbers.
According to a tweet from Gov. Asa Hutchinson, the state had 211,145 total cases Thursday, up 3,204 from Wednesday.
The number of total active cases was 23,378, up 862 from Wednesday; while 1,093 remain hospitalized due to the virus. The number of people who are hospitalized declined by 17 in the past 24 hours, while the number of people on ventilators increased by four to 178.
Statewide, Arkansas had 30 additional COVID-19 deaths reported as of Thursday. Of the 30 deaths reported statewide, 12 of the deaths were in Region 8.
Seven deaths were reported in Baxter County, while three deaths were reported in Poinsett County. Independence and Jackson counties also had one death each, according to state health officials.
Craighead County was fourth in the state in new cases, with 139.
Pulaski County was first with 338, followed by Benton County with 320. Washington County was third with 287 cases, while Faulkner County had 121 cases.
Gov. Hutchinson said on social media that he believes people should be careful this holiday season.
“There are two keys to victory over the virus. Vaccines and vigilance. We must be vigilant event during this special season of the year,” Hutchinson said. “Vaccines are coming, but we all must be careful to keep our loved ones safe.”
