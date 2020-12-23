Texarkana first responders prepare to get COVID-19 vaccine

TEXARKANA (KSLA) - The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been in the Texarkana area for just week. Although a limited supply, hospital leaders are making the vaccine available to as many healthcare providers as possible. Today, Dec. 23, first responders prepared to get the vaccine.
Texarkana Arkansas police Lt. Scott Megason was among first responders getting a COVID-19 vaccination. He said he believes all first responders should get the vaccine.
“I believe we do with the interaction we have in the community everyday and the first responders are always in the public. I think this is important for all of us to get it,” said Megason.
The vaccines were being administered at Christus St. Michael Health System. The Texarkana hospital received doses of the Pfizer vaccine last week and began vaccinating frontline workers within the hospital, now other health care workers are being included.
Hospital administrator Jason Rounds said they have plenty of the vaccine on hand and plan to meet the needs of first responders over the next several days.
Those taking the shots today say they believe the vaccine will help law enforcement and firefighters safely perform their duties.
“I think it will make it a lot safer for us to come in contact with people if we have a vaccination, just generally a lot safer for other people,” said sheriff’s deputy Brady Cooper.
Meanwhile, hospital leaders here say they are still waiting arrival of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and once received, the vaccine will be transferred to Christus St. Michaelin Atlanta, Tx.
