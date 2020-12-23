SPD officer involved in wreck while responding to call of reported stabbing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An officer with the Shreveport Police Department was involved in a wreck Wednesday while responding to a call.
The wreck happened Wednesday, Dec. 23 around 1 p.m. at Curtis Lane and Greenwood Road.
Police on scene say the officer was headed westbound on Greenwood en route to a call about a reported stabbing. The driver of the other vehicle involved reportedly turned in front of the officer.
The officer involved in the wreck says his emergency lights were on at the time of the crash.
Neither driver was injured.
