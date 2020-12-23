Shreveport’s Eldorado Resort Casino gets new owners

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport has a new owner.
Bally’s Corporation purchased the casino from Caesars Entertainment, Inc. for $140 million.
“Eldorado Shreveport represents the latest step in our ongoing portfolio diversification strategy, expanding our rapidly growing geographic footprint into the attractive Shreveport/Bossier City market,” said George Papanier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bally’s Corporation.
Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport has 1,401 slots, 54 tables and 403 hotel rooms.
“Eldorado Shreveport is a first-class, premier entertainment asset that is emblematic of the iconic Bally’s brand. With the close of this transaction, we are looking forward to integrating Eldorado Shreveport into the Bally’s family, and implementing our proven strategic initiatives to drive growth and revenue improvements,” said Papanier.
Bally’s Corporation currently owns and manages 11 casinos in seven states.
