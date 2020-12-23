Shooting in Little River Co. sends one to hospital; one arrested

FOREMAN, Ark. (KSLA) - One man is behind bars and another is recovering after a shooting in Little River County.
Officials with the Little River County Sheriff’s Office say they responded to the call Dec. 22 around 7:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Highway 108. When deputies got there, they found a 25-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He had been shot in the left arm and torso.
Deputies say the man was able to identify his shooter as Tyler Humphrey, 25. Humphrey was reportedly outside the house when he shot into the home, hitting the victim.
The victim was taken to a hospital in Texarkana via Air Evac. There, he underwent surgery and is now in stable condition.
Humphrey was located found north of Foreman and was arrested, deputies say.
