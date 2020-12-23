Boy with autism saves family from devastating house fire in Shreveport neighborhood just days before Christmas

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A family is safe from a house fire Wednesday morning thanks to a young boy.
Crews were called out to the 200 block of Robinson Place just before 9:45 a.m. on Dec. 23. That’s in the Highland neighborhood in Shreveport, just two blocks away from Centenary College.
According to one of the home’s residents, Jessica Green, she was awoken by her son alerting her to the fire.
The flames spread quickly and appear to have gutted the inside of the house. Green says her 4-year-old daughter, Jaden, and 5-year-old son, Jason, who has autism, were the only other ones home at the time. Green says her son does not speak, but was able to communicate the emergency to his mother just in time.
The family was able to get to safety, however, the home was destroyed, along with most of their possessions, just two days before Christmas.
Green says her family is able to help them, and they will have some place to stay during the holidays. She also says things can be replaced and is just grateful she and her children were able to survive.
There’s no word on the cause of the fire at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.