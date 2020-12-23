LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. surprises 6 youths with a shopping spree

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. surprised six youths from The Salvation Army’s Boys & Girls Club. with a shopping spree two days before Christmas.
Each child got $200 to spend at Champs Sports in Bossier City the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 23.
And before Pierre Bossier Mall opened, the Champs store there allowed Marshall and the young people to take their time and select everything they wanted under that $200 limit.
“That’s what I do this for. Helping people that look up to me. ... I just wanted to be a big blessing.”
Marshall, whose 23 career touchdowns place him on LSU’s all-time touchdown list, recently opted out of the remainder of this season and announced that he had decided to declare for the 2021 NFL draft.
