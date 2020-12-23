A few strong evening storms followed by cooler Christmas weather

A brief window of opportunity for a few strong storms continues through early this evening for portions of the ArkLaTex. Cooler but quiet weather will follow for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Storms may flare up across parts of NW Louisiana from around Toledo Bend to Ruston between 5pm and 9pm. Strong wind gusts are the main concern. Elsewhere only a few showers are expected as clouds begin quickly clearing from NW to SE later this evening into tonight. Temperatures will settle back into the 30s by morning behind our latest cold front.
Christmas Eve will be a windy and chilly day, but also a sunny and dry one. Temperatures will only climb to around 50 in the afternoon. A brisk northwest wind around 15-20mph will make it feel like it’s in the 30s and 40s during the afternoon.
Christmas Day starts off cold with near freezing temperatures expected. We’ll be sunny and cool into the afternoon with highs in the mid 50s.
Warmer weather returns over the weekend with temperatures getting back into the 60s to near 70. Saturday looks sunny and dry, but some clouds and a few showers may return on Sunday.
We’ll see some scattered showers around early next week with rain chances expected to pick up by midweek as another cold front moves through. Temperatures will run near 60 the first half of next week with morning lows in the 40s and 50s.
Have a good night!
