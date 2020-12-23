Congressman-elect for La.’s 5th district moved to ICU in Shreveport for COVID-19 treatment

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The congressman-elect for Louisiana’s 5th district has been moved to a healthcare facility in Shreveport following his COVID-19 diagnosis.
A representative for Luke Letlow released an update via Twitter Wednesday, Dec. 23, saying the congressman-elect has been moved from St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport.
His treatment for COVID-19 continues.
Health officials at LSU Health Shreveport say Letlow is in stable condition in the ICU and is receiving Remdesivir and steroids.
