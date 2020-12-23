Cold front arrives today, leaves behind cooler weather tomorrow

Good Wednesday morning ArkLaTex, we are only two days away from Christmas! While we don’t have a white Christmas to track, we do have COLD one. But first, let’s discuss todays rain and storm chances.
Today: As you head out the door this morning grab the rain gear once again and something that won’t easily fly away. Today a cold front will move into the ArkLaTex and bring rain and storms as well as wind speeds 15-20mph with gusts around 30mph possible for areas in east Texas and McCurtain county. Timing of the front is in the afternoon and through the evening hours.
Highs today wills till reach the low 70s in most places but once the front passes, temperatures DROP near freezing and below overnight tonight.
Christmas Eve: a chilly day for us as highs only max out in the low 50s. Our sunny skies will return , but we’ll keep the windy conditions. Wind speeds will be back between 15-20mph in some areas! Prepare for it to get even COLDER overnight as temperatures drop into the 20s!!
Christmas Day: As you’re celebrating the holiday, if you do, prepare for a cold cold morning in the 20s without snow! We’ll warm into the low and mid 50s for highs that day under mostly clear and sunny skies as well.
Have a fantastic Wednesday!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
