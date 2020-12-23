Christmas store hours for popular retailers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you’re a last-minute shopper, it’s too late to shop online. Now, many of you will have to mask up and shop at stores in-person. Many stores plan to close their doors for Christmas though.
If you haven’t checked everything off your shopping list yet, you only have until Thursday, Dec. 24 to pick up your gifts.
KSLA checked some of the more popular stores across the ArkLaTex area to find out how long they will be open on Christmas Eve.
Here’s a look at shopping hours for a few of those places:
Academy Sports and Outdoors will stay open until midnight Wednesday and until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
Best Buy will be open until 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Home Depot will stay open until 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
JC Penney and Kohl’s will keep their doors open until 6 p.m. Thursday evening. Target will stay open until 11 p.m. Wednesday night and 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
There are only a few large retailers staying open past 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve, including Macy’s and some Bath and Body Works stores.
Also, don’t forget to shop locally. Check with those stores to find out their hours. Sometimes, those local, more unique items make the most memorable gifts.
