ArkLaTex pastor hosts food giveaway that serves 1,000 people

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - People smiled and thanked volunteers as they received hot dinners at no cost on Wednesday, Dec. 23.
Ham, turkey, corn, bread rolls and dressing filled styrofoam plates.
“We just want to be a blessing, St. Elizabeth Baptist Church pastor Donzell Hughes said. “You know, bless people’s bellies.”
Volunteers set up shop at five different locations: Retro Downtown Barbecue, Embrace Me Ministries, Mansfield High School, The Eagles Nest and Living Word Church.
“We wanted to hit those different areas to help those many communities or people who just want to come out and get something free to eat,” said Hughes.
In total, the food giveaway fed at least 1,000 people, with more than 200 bags per location.
“We should be concerned about each other all year long, but this is just an extra effort to bless those who need the extra help, concern or whatever the case may be; because everybody should feel like somebody cares,” said Hughes.
Hughes also said several groups and restaurants sponsored and/or donated to help the event go smoothly, including Ministers Fellowship of DeSoto Parish, DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bossier NAACP, DeSoto Parish School Board, Morris Inc., Pastor David and Celebration Church, The Maestro Bistro, Bigpit Smoking, OES Chapter #159, Orlandeaux’s, Monkhouse Seafood, Cat Daddy’s Cafe, Pelican Bayou Counseling Agency and Exquisite Creations Catering.
