Arkansas hospitalizations hit record high, more beds planned

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — As hospitalizations of coronavirus patients hit a new daily record high in Arkansas on Tuesday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said that two facilities will be constructed to provide over 100 additional hospital beds if needed.
He said at a news conference: “It is my hope that we will build this out and we will not have to utilize those beds for COVID patients.”
He said that while the state’s existing capacity has been able to manage the current caseload, there could be a spike in cases following the Christmas holiday, as there was after Thanksgiving.
Hutchinson said there were currently 1,103 people with COVID-19 hospitalized in the state.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.