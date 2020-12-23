Amazon expands Louisiana footprint with fulfillment center

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says Amazon is expanding its presence in the state.
In a news release Tuesday, Edwards said the company is bringing a fulfillment center to the city of Carencro that will employ 500 people.
Edwards’ office said Amazon will spend $100 million to set up the operation at the former Evangeline Downs horse racing track near the interchange of Interstates 10 and 49.
Edwards’ office said the state offered Amazon a competitive incentive package to secure the project.
The company also will be eligible for a performance-based grant of $3 million over two years to offset facility infrastructure costs.
