YOUR MONEY: Research store return and exchange policies before buying holiday gifts

“People need to understand if they’re going to purchase something, whether it’s in a local store or online, they need to understand who they are purchasing it from,” said Carmen Million, President and CEO of BBB South Central Louisiana. “They need to investigate the company. They also need to find out what their return and refund policy is before they make the purchase. If they’re not happy can they send it back and get a full refund? In some cases when you order online you will have to pay the shipping to send it back. Usually if the shipping is around the same amount as the item than that is going to tell you right there you definitely need to think twice about it.”