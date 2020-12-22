As vaccines arrive, Louisiana audit says labs slow to report

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana has started receiving shipments of a second coronavirus vaccine.
Gov. John Bel Edwards’s office said Louisiana is expecting to receive 79,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week in addition to more than 28,000 Pfizer vaccine doses.
Nearly 44,000 Moderna doses arrived Monday. Meanwhile, a new audit released by the legislative auditor’s office says the slow pace of laboratories’ reporting of coronavirus test results is hindering the health department’s ability to understand the scale of the outbreak, do adequate contact tracing and determine the rate of positive versus negative test results.
Health Secretary Courtney Phillips says the department’s analysis accounts for many of the issues raised by the auditor.
