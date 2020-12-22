Tuesday, December 22: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Tuesday, Dec. 22, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 290,960 total cases - 3,705 new cases
- 7,158 total deaths - 51 new deaths
- 1,647 patients in hospitals - increase of 57 patients
- 181 patients on ventilators - increase of 7 patients
- 232,725 patients recovered - no change
The collection dates for most of these cases fall between Dec. 14 and Dec. 21.
- 94% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread
- 6% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings
- Individuals between the ages of 18 and 29 (18%) and between the ages of 30 and 39 (17%) account for 35% of these cases.
Since Monday, Dec. 21, LDH says 46,522 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 4,182,279. Of the tests reported Sunday, 40,516 were PCR tests and 6,006 were antigen tests.
LOUISIANA VACCINE INFORMATION
Current Phase of Distribution - Phase 1A
Vaccine Series Initiated - 22,108
Total Doses Administered - 22,108
Providers Enrolled - 879
Completed Vaccine Series - 0
Vaccine Doses Administered since previous update - _
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.