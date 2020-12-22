Texarkana hospitals await arrival of Moderna vaccine

TEXARKANA (KSLA) - The second vaccine to fight the coronavirus is already being sent to frontline medical workers across the country and some Ark-La-Tex health leaders say the Moderna vaccine can’t arrive soon enough.
Hospital leaders at Christus St. Michael Health System in Texarkana are waiting on the arrival of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Loren Robinson said Christus St. Michael is slated to receive 100 doses.
“We are planning to administer that to our associates and healthcare providers in the Atlanta area as earlier as next week,” said Dr. Loren Robinson, vice president of Christus St. Michael Health System.
Last week Christus St. Michael and Wadley Regional Medical Center received doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
On Tuesday, Dec. 22, officials from the two largest medical facilities in northeast Texas said they have vaccinated around 900 hospital frontline workers, and now the Pfizer vaccine is being offered to other frontline workers in the area.
“We are so excited to have other facilities to be able to get the vaccination,” said Dr. Matt Young, chief medical director of the Texarkana Emergency Center & Hospital.
On Tuesday, Dr. Young and other members of his staff received the Pfizer vaccine at Christus St. Michael.
“So in the ER or the EMS world we are absolutely seeing patients primarily way before they get admitted to a COVID unit,” said Dr. Young.
Hospital leaders say at this point the only difference in the two vaccines is the temperature they are stored in and the time between the first and second shots.
“For patients I would say take whatever one is available to you. Pfizer and Moderna have great efficacy. We are seeing higher efficacy, we even see from our flu shots which I know a lot of people are having concerns about,” said Dr. Robinson.
Dr. Robinson said at some point smaller health care providers in the Texarkana area will also receive doses of the Morderna vaccine.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.