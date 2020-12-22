Shreveport’s Overton Brooks VA Medical Center begins distributing COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare workers, veterans

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport has started distributing Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.
Distribution began Tuesday, Dec. 22 following the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization for the vaccine.
“Your Shreveport VA hospital is eager to offer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to health care personnel,” said Richard Crockett, medical center director. “Receiving the vaccine is like having hope delivered. As vaccine supplies increase, our ultimate goal is to offer COVID-19 vaccination to all veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated.”
The VA in Shreveport is one of 113 across the country to get some of the first doses of the Moderna vaccine. These sites were chosen based on the need for the vaccine per the CDC’s 1A prioritization and the facilities’ ability to store the vaccine at -20°C.
The Moderna vaccine was reportedly 94% effective in clinical trials in preventing COVID-19. The vaccine requires two doses, given 28 days apart. Side effects appear to be similar to those of other vaccines and are reportedly short-lived.
VA officials say the Moderna vaccine will first be given to healthcare personnel. Eligible veterans will be contacted by the VA to schedule their vaccination once healthcare workers are vaccinated. There’s no need to veterans to preregister or visit a facility to sign up.
After receiving the vaccine, VA employees and veterans should continue to wear face masks, practice physical distancing, and wash their hands frequently.
Click here for more information from the VA.
