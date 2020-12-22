Shreveport city workers to get one-time payment

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — City workers in northwest Louisiana will be getting a one-time payout, although the city says it doesn’t have enough money for a permanent pay raise.
The Shreveport City Council on Friday voted 6-1 to approve a payment of $1,000 for every full-time employee and $500 for every part-time employee.
Workers will get the money by Christmas.
Shreveport City Council member James Flurry said the payment is hazard pay for workers during the coronavirus pandemic, not a bonus, taken from more than $2 million in excess of sales tax revenue.
City Council member John Nickelson said he voted against the move because the state constitution bars the city from paying a bonus to city employees.
