Shreveport city workers to get one-time payment

Shreveport city workers to get one-time payment
The Shreveport City Council on Friday voted 6-1 to approve a payment of $1,000 for every full-time employee and $500 for every part-time employee.
By Associated Press | December 22, 2020 at 5:50 AM CST - Updated December 22 at 5:50 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — City workers in northwest Louisiana will be getting a one-time payout, although the city says it doesn’t have enough money for a permanent pay raise.

The Shreveport City Council on Friday voted 6-1 to approve a payment of $1,000 for every full-time employee and $500 for every part-time employee.

Workers will get the money by Christmas.

Shreveport City Council member James Flurry said the payment is hazard pay for workers during the coronavirus pandemic, not a bonus, taken from more than $2 million in excess of sales tax revenue.

City Council member John Nickelson said he voted against the move because the state constitution bars the city from paying a bonus to city employees.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.