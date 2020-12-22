Showers and storms Wednesday clear in time for Christmas

(KSLA) - The cold front arrives Wednesday will bring a line of showers and storms that could amount to a lot of rain. The storms may get intense, but no severe weather is expected. All rain will be gone for Christmas.
Today will be very nice, but not as pretty as Monday. More clouds are expected, which will mix in with the sunshine. At times, it will be partly to mostly cloudy. I still do not expect any rain, so it will remain dry. Temperatures will be warm once again and get up to the mid to upper 60s. A few places are expected to reach the 70s.
Wednesday is when the cold front arrives which will bring changes to our weather. It will start off cloudy with maybe a couple showers near I-30. As we go through the day, the rain will be ramping up. So, it will get heavy in the afternoon with storms developing. As the rain progresses, it will be moving off to the east. A little after sunset is when it will all be gone, depending on how fast this cold front moves. By the end of the day, we may see a trace of rain to about an inch in heavier downpours.
Temperatures will still be warm Wednesday morning and early afternoon. Right behind the cold front though, temperatures will be cooling quickly. It will warm up to the mid to upper 60s ahead of the rain, but will be falling to the 40s by the early evening in a couple spots. By Thursday morning, it will be down to the 30s!
Your Christmas holiday will be nice and sunny behind this cold front. It will push all the rain away from us and we will have a lot of sunshine both days! Temperatures will be feeling a lot like Christmas, at least by ArkLaTex standards. It will start off in the upper 20s and lower 30s in the morning, then will heat up to the lower 50s in the afternoon. So, really not bad at all!
This weekend will have sunshine on Saturday and maybe a couple showers on Sunday. I have the rain chance up to 40% Sunday, so I do not expect a washout. Any outdoor plans should be moved to Saturday to play it safe. Temperatures will quickly heat back up though. Saturday will get to the lower 60s, while Sunday goes to the mid 60s!
Have a great week, and a Merry Christmas!
First Alert Meteorologist Grant Roberts
