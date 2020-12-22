Showers and storms Wednesday clear in time for Christmas

Wednesday is when the cold front arrives which will bring changes to our weather. It will start off cloudy with maybe a couple showers near I-30. As we go through the day, the rain will be ramping up. So, it will get heavy in the afternoon with storms developing. As the rain progresses, it will be moving off to the east. A little after sunset is when it will all be gone, depending on how fast this cold front moves. By the end of the day, we may see a trace of rain to about an inch in heavier downpours.