Radiance Technologies I-Bowl offers refunds, among other options for 2020 game

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Ticketholders and sponsors for the 2020 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl will have three options regarding their purchases following the game’s cancelation.
According to a news release “the process of contacting ticket buyers and sponsors about which option they would like to exercise” will begin on Jan. 4 with three of the following choices:
- A full refund.
- Tickets or sponsorships for the 2021 Independence Bowl
- Fans who renewed tickets for this year’s game will get their original seats from 2019
- New ticket buyers will get seats comparable to their 2020 seats.
- A fully tax-deductible donation can be given to the Independence Bowl Foundation, a 501(c)3.
Ticket buyers can make their decision by contacting the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl office at (318) 221-0712 or by emailing Jeffrey Coye at jcoye@independencebowl.org or Ann Crouch at ann@independencebowl.org.
