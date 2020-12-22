Radiance Technologies I-Bowl offers refunds, among other options for 2020 game

Ticketholders and sponsors for the 2020 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl will have three options regarding their purchases following the game’s cancelation. (Source: Independence Bowl)
By Alex Onken | December 22, 2020 at 10:40 AM CST - Updated December 22 at 10:40 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Ticketholders and sponsors for the 2020 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl will have three options regarding their purchases following the game’s cancelation.

According to a news release “the process of contacting ticket buyers and sponsors about which option they would like to exercise” will begin on Jan. 4 with three of the following choices:

  • A full refund.
  • Tickets or sponsorships for the 2021 Independence Bowl
    • Fans who renewed tickets for this year’s game will get their original seats from 2019
    • New ticket buyers will get seats comparable to their 2020 seats.
  • A fully tax-deductible donation can be given to the Independence Bowl Foundation, a 501(c)3.

Ticket buyers can make their decision by contacting the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl office at (318) 221-0712 or by emailing Jeffrey Coye at jcoye@independencebowl.org or Ann Crouch at ann@independencebowl.org.

