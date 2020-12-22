La. Attorney General’s Office warns against most common vaccine scams

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Officials are continuing to warn the public against COVID-19 vaccination scams.
Cory Dennis with the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office sat down on a Zoom interview with KSLA’s Kenley Hargett to discuss the most common scams happening right now, including:
- The vaccine is currently available in limited quantities; the distribution timeline for the general public is still to be determined. Access to the vaccine is strictly controlled, and anyone claiming to provide early access to the vaccine is a scammer.
- No one can pay to put his or her name on a list to get the vaccine or to get early access to the vaccine.
- No legitimate vaccine distribution site or heath care payer, like a private insurance company, will call asking for your Social Security number or debit/credit card number to sign you up to get the vaccine.
- You likely will not need to pay anything out of pocket to get the vaccine during this public health emergency.
