Multiple vehicle crash leaves 1 dead, 1 in serious condition

At 9:00 a.m. Monday, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a two vehicle fatal crash involving two pedestrians on US Highway 69, just south of the city of Wells in Cherokee County. The investigators’ preliminary report indicates the driver of a 2018 Kenworth Paccar truck, Ronald Charles Brown, 53, of Marshall was traveling south on US Highway 69 in the outside lane, while at the same time the driver of a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe, Shane Blair Brawley, 42, of Piedmont, OK was traveling south on US 69 in the inside lane.