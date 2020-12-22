Looking back on a hurricane season that fit right into 2020

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Atlantic and Gulf hurricane season seemed to fit right into 2020, producing a record-breaking 30 named storms and 12 landfalling storms in the continental United States.
Louisiana fell into the Hurricane Center’s cone of uncertainty eight times, with five storms making landfall in the state.
The season produced 30 names storms overall, including six major hurricanes with winds of 111 mph or greater. The number surpasses the 28 storms in 2005.
2020 brought the fifth consecutive year with an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season, with 18 above-normal seasons out of the past 26.
