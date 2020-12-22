Train engine, 18-wheeler collide at Port of Caddo-Bossier; 2 injured

Train engine, 18-wheeler collide at Port of Caddo-Bossier; 2 injured
Law enforcement officials responded to the scene of a wreck involving a train and an 18-wheeler Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. (Source: KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas | December 22, 2020 at 10:15 AM CST - Updated December 22 at 10:26 AM

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Law enforcement officials responded to the scene of a wreck Tuesday morning involving a train and an 18-wheeler.

The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22 at the intersection of Doug Attaway and John W. Holt boulevards.

A spokesperson with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) says it happened on private property at the Port of Caddo-Bossier when an 18-wheeler moving a load turned in front of a train engine that’s also used to transport materials. The train engine was reportedly traveling at a low speed at the time of the collision.

The spokesperson says there were three people in the 18-wheeler at the time of the crash, two of which were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. Both the 18-wheeler and train engine were minorly damaged.

There were no spills or leaks associated with the collision, CPSO says.

