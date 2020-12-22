Cold front brings rain tomorrow, cooler weather by Christmas

Our next weather maker will push through the ArkLaTex tomorrow bringing showers and a few storms with it. Cooler, but dry weather settles back in for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Clouds will be on the increase later tonight. Temperatures will be much milder, only falling into the low to mid 50s. We’ll stay mostly cloudy tomorrow with scattered showers increasing through midday ahead of a cold front. A few storms are possible during the afternoon mainly across NW Louisiana. A strong storm with gusty wind is possible, but the overall risk of severe weather looks pretty low. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 60s before cooler air begins moving in later in the day. The chance for rain is 60%.
Skies will clear Wednesday night setting us up for sunny and dry weather for the Christmas holiday. Thursday will be a chilly day with breezy conditions and highs only around 50. We’ll be a little warmer on Friday for Christmas. Temperatures will start around freezing in the morning, but should warm into the mid 50s by afternoon.
We’ll warm up a little more for the weekend. Highs will be back in the mid to upper 60s Saturday and Sunday. Saturday looks dry, but another cold front may bring a few showers on Sunday.
Cooler, but dry weather is back early next week with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.
Have a good night!
