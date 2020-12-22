Cold front brings rain tomorrow, cooler weather by Christmas

Clouds will be on the increase later tonight. Temperatures will be much milder, only falling into the low to mid 50s. We’ll stay mostly cloudy tomorrow with scattered showers increasing through midday ahead of a cold front. A few storms are possible during the afternoon mainly across NW Louisiana. A strong storm with gusty wind is possible, but the overall risk of severe weather looks pretty low. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 60s before cooler air begins moving in later in the day. The chance for rain is 60%.