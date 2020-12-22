Bicyclist struck by vehicle in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Tx. (KSLA) - A man is recovering in a East Texas hospital after he was hit by a vehicle on Tuesday, Dec. 22
Officers got the call just after 4:15 a.m. to the 1900 block of South Bishop Road.
“Traffic investigators determined that Joshua Kendricks, 29, was riding a bicycle along the centerline of South Bishop when he was struck by a southbound 1995 Chevrolet pickup that was exiting at the US Highway 59 exit from Interstate 369/Jarvis Parkway,” reads a news release from the Texarkana Texas Police Department.
Another man with Kendricks was not injured.
Police say due to that area of Bishop road not being lighted and Kendricks wearing all dark clothing — the driver of the pickup was not able to see Kendricks as he exited from Interstate 369.
Kendricks was sent to a Texarkana hospital where he is listed as being in critical condition.
No citations have been issued.
