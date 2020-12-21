Two injured in morning shooting; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is working to learn more about a shooting that left two men injured on early Monday, Dec. 21.
Officers got the call just after 12:15 a.m. to the intersection of Kennedy Drive and Illinois Avenue. That’s not far from Mooretown Park.
At the scene, two men in their 20s were found with gunshot wounds. One man was shot in the lower back, the other was shot in the shoulder.
Both were taken to a Shreveport hospital for treatment. Their injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
