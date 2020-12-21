Strong cold front arrives just in time for the holiday

(KSLA) - Right in time for Christmas, a cold front will be arriving on Wednesday. Showers will be likely, but temperatures will be much cooler. There will be about a 20 degree difference behind the cold front.
Monday will be a great day! The clouds will be very limited and no rain is expected. So, grab those sunglasses for today and look for that sunshine all afternoon! Temperatures will be quite warm though. You may not even need a jacket. By the afternoon, it will warm up to the upper 60s.
Tuesday will also be very nice, but not as pretty as today. More clouds are expected, which will mix in with the sunshine. At times, it will be partly to mostly cloudy. I still do not expect any rain, so it will remain dry. Temperatures will be warm once again and get up to the mid to upper 60s.
Wednesday is when the cold front arrives which will bring changes to our weather. It will start off cloudy with maybe a couple showers. As we go through the day, the rain will be ramping up. So, it will get heavy in the afternoon. As the rain progresses, it will be moving off to the east. A little after sunset is when it will all be gone, depending on how fast this cold front moves. By the end of the day, we may see a trace of rain to about a quarter of an inch.
Temperatures will still be warm in the morning and early afternoon. Right behind the cold front though, temperatures will be cooling quickly. It will warm up to the mid to upper 60s ahead of the rain, but will be falling to the 40s by the early evening in a couple spots. By Thursday morning, it will be down to the 30s.
Your Christmas holiday will be nice and sunny behind this cold front. It will push all the rain away from us and we will have a lot of sunshine both days! Temperatures will be feeling a lot like Christmas, at least by ArkLaTex standards. It will start off in the upper 20s and lower 30s in the morning, then will heat up to the lower 50s in the afternoon. So, really not bad at all!
This weekend will have sunshine on Saturday and maybe a couple light showers on Sunday. I have the rain chance up to 30% Sunday, so I do not expect a washout. Temperatures will quickly heat back up though. Saturday will get to the upper 50s, while Sunday goes to the upper 60s!
Have a great week, and a Merry Christmas!
First Alert Meteorologist Grant Roberts
