Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine arrives at 3 East Texas hospitals

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine arrived at three East Texas hospitals on Monday.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, the following locations received shipments of the vaccine:
- CHI St Luke’s Health Memorial, Lufkin (600 doses)
- Woodland Heights Medical Center, Lufkin (500 doses)
- Titus Regional Medical Center, Mount Pleasant (700 doses)
On Friday, DSHS announced the Moderna vaccine would begin shipping over the weekend to providers like hospitals, freestanding ERs, EMS providers, pharmacies, local health departments, health centers, and other clinics. The shipments are ear marked for continued vaccination of front-line health care workers and residents in long-term care facilities.
Pharmacies and hospitals in more than 20 East Texas counties are set to receive doses of Moderna’s vaccine. A DSHS spokesman expects the remaining shipments to arrive on Tuesday and Wednesday, with maybe a few stragglers on Thursday.
Shipments are expected in the following counties: Anderson, Angelina, Bowie, Cass, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Hopkins, Houston, Jasper, Kaufman, Panola, Polk, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Tyler, Van Zandt, and Wood counties.
Angelina County
- Brookshire Brothers Pharmacy 35 - Diboll
- Brookshire Brothers Pharmacy 52 - Huntington
- Brookshire Brothers Pharmacy 1
- Brookshire Brothers Pharmacy 25
- CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Hospital
- The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy
- Urgent Health Solutions
- Woodland Heights Medical Center
Gregg County
- Brookshire’s 8 Pharmacy - Kilgore
- Christus Trinity Clinic – Kilgore
- Brookshire’s Pharmacy 45
- Diagnostic Clinic of Longview
- Louis Morgan Drug 4
- Super 1 Pharmacy 612
- Super 1 Pharmacy 632
- Brookshire’s Pharmacy 50 – White Oak
Nacogdoches County
- Brookshire Brothers Pharmacy 2
- Brookshire Brothers Pharmacy 42
- Nacogdoches Medical Center Pharmacy
- Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital
Smith County
- Brookshire’s Pharmacy 70
- Brookshire’s Pharmacy 39
- Brookshire’s Pharmacy 3 - Lindale
- Eagle Pharmacy – Lindale
- Brookshire’s Pharmacy 28
- Brookshire’s Pharmacy 51
- Brookshire’s Pharmacy 9
- Super 1 Pharmacy 605
- Super 1 Pharmacy 610
- Super 1 Pharmacy 625
- Super 1 Pharmacy 642
- Brookshire’s Pharmacy 61 – Whitehouse
- Lhd Nethealth
For a full list of the other Texas counties that will be receiving allotments of the COVID-19 vaccine during Week 2, click this link.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.