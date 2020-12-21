Jupiter and Saturn will align in the sky tonight

(KSLA) - Both Jupiter and Saturn have been getting closer and closer to each other over the last couple weeks. Tonight, they will merge together in the sky. Some call this the Christmas Star.
This is called a conjunction, when the two planets get so close, it appears as one big bright star. These occur about once every 20 years or so. What makes this one so unique is that the two planets will appear even closer to Earth, so they will be bigger and brighter.
Saturn and Jupiter will only appear to be one-fifth the diameter of a full moon apart from each other.
Keep in mind, even though the two planets will appear very close, they are still in fact hundreds of millions of miles apart!
Two view them, they will be most visible approximately an hour after sunset to the southwest. Also look just a little off the horizon.
We will have perfect viewing conditions here in the ArkLaTex. The sky will be clear and temperatures will be in the mid 50s. You may still need a jacket.
So, make time to go outside around 6:00 this evening and look to the southwest.
