First Alert! Midweek rain and turning colder

Our next weather maker is set to arrive on Wednesday. A strong cold front will bring a round of rain followed by much colder weather to end the week.
We’ll remain clear tonight. The weather will be perfect to view the conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn this evening. Temperatures will settle back to around 40 by morning.
Skies will remain mostly sunny on Tuesday. Temperatures will warm up nicely again into the upper 60s.
Clouds roll back in Tuesday night ahead of our next cold front. Showers will develop starting Wednesday morning and rain chances continuing into the afternoon. We’ll stay mild despite the rain chances with highs in the mid 60s. The chance for rain is up to 50%.
We’ll dry out and clear out for Christmas Eve, but expect to see much cooler weather. Morning temperatures will be in the mid 30s with afternoon highs only around 50. More sunshine is on the way Christmas Day. We’ll start around freezing in the morning. Look for afternoon highs in the mid 50s.
The upcoming weekend will turn out much like the last 2 with rain for half of it. Right now Saturday looks dry with highs in the 50s. Expect to see rain on Sunday with highs in the 60s.
