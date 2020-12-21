FAQ: Vaccine being administered in Louisiana

A. There are few differences between the two. Both use messenger RNA (mRNA) technology. This essentially teaches cells to make proteins that prompt an immune response. Both vaccines have been proven to be over 90 percent effective. The biggest difference comes on the distribution side. The Pfizer vaccine needs a special freezer to keep it at a minus 94 degrees. The Moderna vaccine can be kept in a regular freezer at minus 4 degrees. Additionally, the vaccine is only approved for 18 and over for Moderna, but is approved for 16 and under for Pfizer. And although both require two-doses, the Pfizer shots are 21 days apart where the Moderna are 28-days apart.