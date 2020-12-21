Donate blood now through Dec. 23 to be entered to win an Xbox Series X console

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - LifeShare Blood Center is giving away three Xbox Series X consoles just in time for Christmas... all you have to do is donate blood.
Donate now through Wednesday, Dec. 23 to be entered to win one of the hard-to-come-by Xbox Series X consoles. Winners will be announced Wednesday on LifeShare’s Facebook page.
“The holidays are a time for giving. Blood donations are lifesaving gifts you can give to the neediest among us, during a time when inventories are dangerously low, without spending a dime,” said LifeShare spokesperson, Benjamin Prijatel. “While we enjoy Christmas and the New Year holiday with our families, it’s important to remember the thousands of people across our region who will be undergoing surgery, having babies, or receiving cancer treatment. For the lifesaving work that happens on Christmas at one of the dozens of hospitals we serve, LifeShare has to ensure that blood is on the shelf before it is ever needed.”
Click here for a full list of drives and donation centers.
