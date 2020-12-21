Donate blood now through Dec. 23 to be entered to win an Xbox Series X console

“The holidays are a time for giving. Blood donations are lifesaving gifts you can give to the neediest among us, during a time when inventories are dangerously low, without spending a dime,” said LifeShare spokesperson, Benjamin Prijatel. “While we enjoy Christmas and the New Year holiday with our families, it’s important to remember the thousands of people across our region who will be undergoing surgery, having babies, or receiving cancer treatment. For the lifesaving work that happens on Christmas at one of the dozens of hospitals we serve, LifeShare has to ensure that blood is on the shelf before it is ever needed.”