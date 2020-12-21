Deep East Texas COVID-19 hospitalizations remain under 15 percent 4th day in row

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Deep East Texas Trauma Service have remained below 15 percent of the area’s total capacity for four days in a row.
Counties in the Deep East Texas Trauma Service Area include Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, and Tyler.
On Monday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported that the hospitalization rate for the Deep East Texas TSA was at 13.98 percent, which was up a bit from the 13.7 percent reported on Sunday,
The hospitalization rates for Dec. 18 and 19 were 14.85 percent and 14.71 percent respectively.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Sept. 17 that counties could reopen businesses to 75 percent capacity and allow the resumption of elective surgeries. Bars were also allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity. However, counties in Trauma Service Areas with over 15 percent COVID-19 hospitalizations for seven consecutive days would be excluded from that reopening.
For the Deep East Texas TSA to go back to 75 percent capacity, the rate needs to be below 15 percent for seven-straight days.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.